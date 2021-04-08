Prosus sells small Tencent stake for R211bn
08 April 2021 - 10:17
Naspers’s European subsidiary Prosus has sold part of its stake in Chinese internet firm Tencent for $14.6bn (R211bn).
On Thursday, the group said it had reduced its stake from about 30.9% to 28.9%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now