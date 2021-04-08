Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus expands with Norwegian and Indian online investments The Naspers internet arm has added groceries and healthtech to its investments in classifieds, food delivery and fintech BL PREMIUM

Just a day after announcing plans to raise cash by selling some of its stake in China’s Tencent, Prosus says it has led two funding rounds — one in India and one in Norway — as the group expands into groceries and healthtech.

With $4.5bn in cash at the start of the week, Prosus’s liquidity received a sizeable boost as the company sold a portion of its stock in Tencent for $14.6bn (R211bn)...