Prosus expands with Norwegian and Indian online investments
The Naspers internet arm has added groceries and healthtech to its investments in classifieds, food delivery and fintech
08 April 2021 - 12:46
Just a day after announcing plans to raise cash by selling some of its stake in China’s Tencent, Prosus says it has led two funding rounds — one in India and one in Norway — as the group expands into groceries and healthtech.
With $4.5bn in cash at the start of the week, Prosus’s liquidity received a sizeable boost as the company sold a portion of its stock in Tencent for $14.6bn (R211bn)...
