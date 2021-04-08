Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT rockets by more than a third after buyout offer BL PREMIUM

The share price of information and communications technology group Adapt IT jumped by more than a third on Thursday morning, after announcing it has received a R1bn all-cash offer for its business from a Canadian software company.

Adapt IT announced after markets closed on Wednesday that it had received an offer for 100% of its shares from Volaris Group, at R6.50 a share, representing a premium of 56.3% to the closing price of Adapt IT’s shares as at April 1...