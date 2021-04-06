Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom drops data prices to increase traffic volumes BL PREMIUM

About a year since Vodacom first heeded calls from competition authorities to make mobile data more affordable — dropping prices by up to 40% — SA’s largest mobile operator has announced further cuts, hinting at a trend towards lower prices for consumers.

Last year, Vodacom and MTN — after a lengthy investigation by the Competition Commission — were forced to drop mobile data prices by as much as 50%, eating into their margins. That, together with a Covid-19 lockdown that increased demand for internet services, resulted in increased traffic across the networks, which has helped offset the expected revenue decline...