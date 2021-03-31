Cell C and MTN win state communications contract
The aim of the five-year ‘transversal’ contract is continued reduction of expenditure on mobile communication services
31 March 2021 - 14:47
Cell C, SA’s fourth largest mobile operator, has won a contract to supply the government with communications services along with MTN, as Vodacom has lost its exclusivity to provide the services.
This week, Cell C and MTN were appointed as preferred service providers to the government for the delivery of mobile communication services. The contract, administered by National Treasury, known as RT15-2021, was previously held exclusively by Vodacom for a five-year period...
