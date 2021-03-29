Stepping up the hybrid cloud revolution in SA
While cloud computing is front and centre around the world, SA, with its unique power-supply problems, is behind the curve
29 March 2021 - 19:12
A new study by a market intelligence firm widely watched by the tech industry shows that 84% of executives are either pursuing or planning hybrid cloud strategies, a trend likely to benefit companies such as Dimension Data, EOH and Altron.
Cloud computing has been in the ascendancy over the past decade. It refers to the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. But now companies are realising that a mix of on-premises data storage in conjunction with cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), is best...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now