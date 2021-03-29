Companies / Telecoms & Technology Stepping up the hybrid cloud revolution in SA While cloud computing is front and centre around the world, SA, with its unique power-supply problems, is behind the curve BL PREMIUM

A new study by a market intelligence firm widely watched by the tech industry shows that 84% of executives are either pursuing or planning hybrid cloud strategies, a trend likely to benefit companies such as Dimension Data, EOH and Altron.

Cloud computing has been in the ascendancy over the past decade. It refers to the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. But now companies are realising that a mix of on-premises data storage in conjunction with cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), is best...