Tech services giant Salesforce doubles down on SA World's largest customer relationship management software company sees vibrant business in country

Salesforce, the world’s largest customer relationship management software company, is expected to add more than 5,000 jobs to the SA economy through its local network in the next five years, according to market intelligence firm IDC.

Salesforce specialises in cloud computing and customer relationship management programs for businesses. Valued at $193bn (R2.99-trillion), Salesforce is one of Silicon Valley’s largest players...