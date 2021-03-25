Dimension Data names Nompumelelo Mokou to head Southern Africa unit
A chartered accountant by profession, Mokou is currently the executive for intelligent customer experience at Dimension Data
25 March 2021 - 12:34
Nompumelelo Mokou, who is currently in charge of improving how customers interact with companies through technology at Dimension Data, has been appointed MD of the group's Southern Africa business, the latest executive move at the company in the past month.
She will take on the role from April 1...
