Competition Tribunal grants order to keep GovChat on WhatsApp

The Competition Tribunal, the body which has the final say on antitrust-related matters in SA, has prohibited and restrained WhatsApp and Facebook from removing the government’s digital communication platform from the WhatsApp platform.

Back in January, GovChat asked the tribunal to have Facebook interdicted from removing it from the WhatsApp platform that charges a fee to business and government clients for contacting customers or citizens.

At the heart of the dispute in SA is Facebook’s allegations that GovChat, which was launched in 2018 by listed technology group Capital Appreciation and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, is in violation of its contract terms of use because when it signed up its digital communication programme to the WhatsApp Business app it pledged to use the service to monitor and evaluate service delivery, response time, failures, success and corruption in real time.

However, after the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the government used GovChat to convey awareness messages, symptom-tracking notifications and provision of test results.

The tribunal says it has not concluded whether WhatsApp and Facebook have contravened the Competition Act. Rather, the tribunal has found that there is sufficient evidence before it that the applicants have a case that they should be granted interim relief while their complaint against Facebook is being investigated by the Competition Commission.

