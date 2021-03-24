MTN wins in customer sentiment analysis, as Rain comes last
BrandsEye concluded that poor customer service in the telecommunications industry is systemic
24 March 2021 - 13:57
MTN and its network quality was the clear brand favourite, according to a customer analysis of over two-million social media posts about five telecommunications companies, with newcomer Rain attracting the highest level of negativity.
BrandsEye, in partnership with Deloitte Africa, analysed social media posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, using software and humans to detail the reputational risks and opportunities facing telecommunications companies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now