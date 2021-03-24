Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN wins in customer sentiment analysis, as Rain comes last BrandsEye concluded that poor customer service in the telecommunications industry is systemic BL PREMIUM

MTN and its network quality was the clear brand favourite, according to a customer analysis of over two-million social media posts about five telecommunications companies, with newcomer Rain attracting the highest level of negativity.

BrandsEye, in partnership with Deloitte Africa, analysed social media posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, using software and humans to detail the reputational risks and opportunities facing telecommunications companies. ..