Gallo sets sights on international markets through Sony Music deal The deal highlights the trend of international music firms investing more in Africa as the SA and Nigerian sounds become more mainstream globally

Gallo Music, the publishing arm of Africa's largest independent music label, has signed a deal with Sony Music International, that will see the work of local musicians looking to grow online streaming revenues promoted around the world.

In a world where music consumption is now dominated by international streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, this deal gives permission to Sony to market the work of the songwriters that are signed up to Gallo in different markets around the world. It also means Gallo's songwriters will now have a chance to collaborate with Sony's songwriters...