BCX embarks on software development journey

BCX, which aims to grow its revenues by developing its own software products, is looking at acquiring new businesses to bolster its ability to develop its own intellectual property (IP).

Information technology (IT) players in SA, traditionally resellers of software products from the likes of Microsoft and SAP, have been on a quest to develop their own products to cash in on higher margin business. ..