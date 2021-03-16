Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge Group continues with share buyback despite FSCA investigation A US-based investment firm has accused Huge of propping up its share price through buybacks BL PREMIUM

Huge Group, undeterred by a recent investigation into its trading activity, says it will continue buying back its own shares even as a US-based investment firm accuses it of propping up its share price as a way to back its proposed buyout of local technology firm Adapt IT.

“Huge Group ... will continue to repurchase its shares,” CEO James Herbst told Business Day on Tuesday. He said the company would act in accordance with the general authority given by its shareholders and in line with the JSE’s listings requirements...