Q&A: Cape Town venture firm bets on digital hearing technology
HAVAÍC has teamed up with Bose and hearX to offer affordable and equipment for hearing-impaired people
11 March 2021 - 18:50
HAVAÍC, a Cape Town-based early stage investor that focuses on technology companies in SA and other parts of Africa, has invested part of its almost R500m in funds into a hearing technology company.
HAVAÍC, together with investors like Futuregrowth Asset Management recently invested in hearing technology firm, hearX. ..
