Q&A: Cape Town venture firm bets on digital hearing technology

Cape Town venture firm bets on digital hearing technology HAVAÍC has teamed up with Bose and hearX to offer affordable and equipment for hearing-impaired people

HAVAÍC, a Cape Town-based early stage investor that focuses on technology companies in SA and other parts of Africa, has invested part of its almost R500m in funds into a hearing technology company.

HAVAÍC, together with investors like Futuregrowth Asset Management recently invested in hearing technology firm, hearX. ..