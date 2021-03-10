TELECOMS
MTN skips final dividend in bid to cut debt
Africa’s largest mobile operator warns shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year
10 March 2021 - 09:02
MTN promised to shower investors with almost R5bn in a dividend windfall in the next financial year and possibly more via special payouts such as share buybacks, seeking to keep shareholders on its side after it unexpectedly suspended rewards on Wednesday.
Africa’s largest mobile phone operator by subscribers is not alone in withholding returns from shareholders as companies across the country stockpile to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic-induced economic downturn...
