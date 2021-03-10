MTN holds on to final dividend as it battles to reduce debt
Africa’s largest mobile operator warned shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year
10 March 2021 - 09:02
UPDATED 10 March 2021 - 09:24
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, has opted to hold on to its final dividend for 2020, further warning shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year as it battles to reduce debt amid uncertainty from Covid-19.
Over the years MTN has struggled to repatriate funds from some of its operations in countries such as Nigeria, saying on Wednesday these conditions had not materially improved...
