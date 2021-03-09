Vodafone targets €2.8bn via European towers unit Vantage IPO

Frankfurt — Vodafone is looking to raise €2.8bn from an initial public offering (IPO) of its European mobile-phone towers unit in Frankfurt, in what will be one of the region’s biggest stock market listings in 2021.

The UK telecoms giant plans to sell shares in Vantage Towers at €22.50 to €29 apiece, according to a statement on Tuesday. Vodafone is targeting maximum proceeds of €2.8bn from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment. The final number of shares sold will depend on where the IPO prices. Vodafone shares climbed 2% to 128.60p in London.

Vantage has gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size of its offering, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Two investment funds, Digital Colony and RRJ, agreed to buy €500m and €450m of stock, respectively, in the offering, which will run through to the end of March 17. The new stock will start trading on March 18. The IPO values Vantage at as much as €14.7bn. Vodafone will use the proceeds to pay down some of its debt pile, the company has said.

The presence of cornerstone investors makes the remaining shares more scarce and could help push pricing for Vantage’s IPO into the upper half of the range, New Street Research analyst James Ratzer said by e-mail, adding that they also pose a risk to the company’s liquidity for other shareholders.

Vodafone and other European carriers, hit by increasing competition, regulations and the Covid-19 pandemic, are looking to squeeze value from their mast and fibre assets. The push to roll out fifth-generation networks is also driving demand for more tower capacity, fuelling a wave of consolidation and restructuring.

And for yield-hungry investors, these assets promise steady returns as tower companies typically sign long-term contracts, linked to inflation, for the space they rent out to mobile operators. Vantage plans to pay out 60% of recurring free cash flow annually in dividends, and intends to distribute €280m in July for this financial year, the company said in February.

Still, mobile carriers looking to rent capacity from Vantage are direct competitors of the tower company’s majority shareholder and main customer across geographies: Vodafone.

Independent European mast operators such as Cellnex Telecom don’t have this drawback.

Vantage would be the biggest European IPO since InPost’s in January. Vantage’s blockbuster offering will put Germany’s IPO market on track for its best year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And a slew of other offerings are being considered, ranging from units being carved out of large conglomerates such as Volkswagen and Daimler to much potential listings from younger companies.

Language app Babbel and ProSiebenSat. 1 Media-owned dating platform ParshipMeet are eyeing IPOs, reports said in February. Listings for open-source software developer SUSE, online eyewear retailer Mister Spex, cybersecurity provider Utimaco, prosthetic limb maker Ottobock & Company and e-commerce site About You are also said to be in the works.

Bloomberg