PODCAST | The shift in mindset around remote working

Salesforce is a US-based software company that specialises in cloud computing and customer relationship management programs for businesses. Valued at $193bn (R2.99-trillion), Salesforce one of the Silicon Valley’s largest players.

The discussion focuses on work from home trends, Salesforce’s shifting relationship with its clients due to the change, the company’s software, the role of cloud computing in a remote working world, the economic impact of Salesforce’s business in SA as well as career prospects for people who choose to become a part of the ecosystem.

Fisher discusses his recent appointment in which he now heads Salesforce’s business in the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa. He says this region is one of the fastest growing across the group, having achieved 30% growth in the last financial year.

