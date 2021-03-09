PODCAST | The shift in mindset around remote working
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the shift in mindsets around remote working and the implications for businesses relating with customers.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Robin Fisher, senior area vice-president of Salesforce’s emerging markets unit to discuss the issues.
Join the discussion:
With many professional services workers around the world still at from home a year after remote working became a reality, the discussion begins with Fisher relating his experience of operating from home and how Salesforce has adapted to the changes in SA and other parts of the world.
Salesforce is a US-based software company that specialises in cloud computing and customer relationship management programs for businesses. Valued at $193bn (R2.99-trillion), Salesforce one of the Silicon Valley’s largest players.
The discussion focuses on work from home trends, Salesforce’s shifting relationship with its clients due to the change, the company’s software, the role of cloud computing in a remote working world, the economic impact of Salesforce’s business in SA as well as career prospects for people who choose to become a part of the ecosystem.
Fisher discusses his recent appointment in which he now heads Salesforce’s business in the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa. He says this region is one of the fastest growing across the group, having achieved 30% growth in the last financial year.
