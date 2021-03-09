IT industry ripe for consolidation, says new DiData CEO
Werner Kapp sees the industrywide shakeup as an opportunity
09 March 2021 - 19:47
SA’s IT sector is ripe for further consolidation as bigger players seek to create a one-stop shop for services as varied as cyber security and remote data storage in a weak economy, says Werner Kapp, who takes the reins at Dimension Data after the departure of Grant Bodley after six years.
Kapp, a more than two-decade veteran of the company who has been Bodley’s right-hand man since 2015 when he was appointed COO, said the shake up in the industry, which is also taking place overseas, was an opportunity...
