IT industry ripe for consolidation, says new DiData CEO Werner Kapp sees the industrywide shakeup as an opportunity

SA’s IT sector is ripe for further consolidation as bigger players seek to create a one-stop shop for services as varied as cyber security and remote data storage in a weak economy, says Werner Kapp, who takes the reins at Dimension Data after the departure of Grant Bodley after six years.

Kapp, a more than two-decade veteran of the company who has been Bodley’s right-hand man since 2015 when he was appointed COO, said the shake up in the industry, which is also taking place overseas, was an opportunity...