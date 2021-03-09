Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge offer a validation of Adapt IT’s business, says CEO The specialised software group has been approached about an R800m buyout from tech peer Huge Group BL PREMIUM

Sbu Shabalala, CEO of specialist software group Adapt IT — once considered the best performing tech company in SA — has said a recent offer to buy out the firm he founded in 2007 is a validation of the business model and strategy working well enough to attract investment.

The Johannesburg-based company, which provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors, is subject to an R800m takeover bid from tech peer Huge Group. ..