Huge offer a validation of Adapt IT’s business, says CEO
The specialised software group has been approached about an R800m buyout from tech peer Huge Group
09 March 2021 - 19:03
Sbu Shabalala, CEO of specialist software group Adapt IT — once considered the best performing tech company in SA — has said a recent offer to buy out the firm he founded in 2007 is a validation of the business model and strategy working well enough to attract investment.
The Johannesburg-based company, which provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors, is subject to an R800m takeover bid from tech peer Huge Group. ..
