Companies / Telecoms & Technology Grant Bodley steps down as Dimension Data CEO Bodley wants to leave on his own time with a successor already in place, effective April 1 BL PREMIUM

After six years of running arguably the largest ICT company in SA, Grant Bodley has stepped down as CEO of Dimension Data.

A former game ranger who joined the company 21 years ago, Bodley told Business Day there was “nothing sinister” in his departure but rather he felt it was a good time to bow out having achieved much of what he set out to do. ..