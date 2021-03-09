Adapt IT says diversification has paid off during Covid-19
09 March 2021 - 09:19
Specialist software group Adapt IT’, which is subject to a R800m takeover bid from tech peer Huge Group, said on Tuesday the diversity of its operations paid off in the midst of Covid-19, with a bump to online education helping to offset pressure on other parts of SA’s economy.
Cost cutting and lower interest rates helped the group grow profits and improve cash generation in its six months to end-December, when revenue fell 2% to R707.4m, while headline earnings rose 43.6% to R28.4m. Net debt fell 30% to R324m...
