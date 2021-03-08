One left in the race to buy out Metrofile
US private equity firm’s representatives are waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted to travel to SA
08 March 2021 - 19:08
Document management specialist Metrofile, which recently received two buyout offers, says one of the interested parties has dropped out of the race, leaving a US private equity firm as its potential suitor.
Metrofile — which provides services for the storage, retrieval and dissemination of documents, among other things — has been the subject of acquisition interest from local and international investors. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now