One left in the race to buy out Metrofile US private equity firm's representatives are waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted to travel to SA

Document management specialist Metrofile, which recently received two buyout offers, says one of the interested parties has dropped out of the race, leaving a US private equity firm as its potential suitor.

Metrofile — which provides services for the storage, retrieval and dissemination of documents, among other things — has been the subject of acquisition interest from local and international investors. ..