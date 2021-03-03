Companies / Telecoms & Technology Liquid expands its influence as a Microsoft partner David Behr says that starting in March the group plans to move aggressively into Africa with Microsoft Dynamics BL PREMIUM

Liquid Telecom’s recent acquisition of a European cloud provider business in Africa looks set to grow the communications operator’s position as a Microsoft partner, helping to further its evolution to become a fully fledged information technology outfit.

Part of businessman Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet, Liquid Telecom has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, stretching more than 70,000km, and operates data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi. ..