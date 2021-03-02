Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Instacart valuation doubles to $39bn ahead of IPO

US grocery delivery app says it raised another $265m from investors amid pandemic boom

02 March 2021 - 22:33 Lizette Chapman
An Instacart employee delivers groceries in Tucson, Arizona, the US, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR
An Instacart employee delivers groceries in Tucson, Arizona, the US, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR

New York —  US grocery delivery giant Instacart announced a new funding round on Tuesday, lifting its valuation to $39bn and making the company one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.

Buoyed by a surge in demand for deliveries during the pandemic, the company raised $265m from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and D1 Capital Partners, as well as Fidelity Management & Research and T Rowe Price Associates. The start-up had been valued at $17.7bn during its most recent funding round in November. Reuters reported then that Instacart had picked Goldman Sachs to lead its initial public offering (IPO) at an estimated $30bn valuation.

With its new valuation, Instacart leapfrogs Stripe to become the second-most-valuable start-up in the US, according to CBInsights data. Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies is the most valuable.

Instacart is the largest grocery delivery company in the US, according to research from Second Measure, controlling 46% of market share by last summer. But the company, founded in 2012, encountered challenges as well as huge demand during the pandemic. The sudden growth forced Instacart to rethink its business model, and it cut 1,900 jobs early in 2021, including its only union roles.

“This past year ushered in a new normal, changing the way people shop for groceries and goods,” Instacart CFO Nick Giovanni said in a statement, adding that the US grocery business is “still in the early stages of its digital transformation”. 

With the new funding, Instacart plans to increase its corporate headcount by 50% in 2021, and expand projects including advertising, the company said.

Instacart said it is now available in more than 85% of US households and over 70% of those in Canada, and has partnerships with more than 45,000 stores.

Bloomberg

Big Wall Street players jump ship to fintech startups

It’s not just for the money, it’s the thrill of being involved with building a big name from scratch
Companies
6 hours ago

Uber spins off robot delivery operation Postmates as it eyes profitability

Ride-hailing business will co-lead what’s likely to be a $50m investment in Serve Robotics
Companies
2 hours ago

Swedish fintech Klarna triples its valuation to $31bn

Swedish payments firm  becomes Europe's most valuable start-up
Companies
1 day ago

Greensill Capital on the brink as Credit Suisse freezes $10bn in funds

Credit Suisse cites 'considerable uncertainty' about the valuations of some of the start-up lender's holdings
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Job cuts at Woolworths fashion business very ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery Bank is finding ‘familiar’ new clients
Companies / Financial Services
3.
IA Bell and John Deere await Takeover Regulation ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
RCL Foods looks for acquisitions even as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Danish consumer review website Trustpilot files for London IPO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vegan food maker Oatly targets $10bn in IPO

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Indian YouTube stars and social media create a new generation of day traders

World / Asia

Venture capital is burning bright again

Money & Investing

Ruby Lu hits another one out of the park with Kuaishou’s Hong Kong listing

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.