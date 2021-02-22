Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Spectrum auction delayed, again

Icasa says the announcement of qualified bidders for the spectrum will be delayed by a month, from February 22 to March 23

22 February 2021 - 15:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

SA's telecoms regulator has delayed the start of the much-anticipated radio frequency spectrum auction, saying an auctioneer is yet to be appointed, meaning the process will not be completed by the end of March as expected. 

Spectrum — the radio waves by which information is transmitted — has not been allocated in SA for almost a decade. In 2020 the regulator outlined plans to auction R8bn worth of broadband spectrum. It aimed to have completed the auction by the end of March.

On Monday, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said the announcement of qualified bidders for the spectrum would be delayed  by a month, from February 22 to March 23. 

The regulator said a critical step is that the final appointment of the external and independent auctioneer is yet to be concluded. 

“This therefore means that the auction phase — which comprises, among other [things], the bidder seminar, the mock auction and the actual auction — will commence by March 31 2021,” said the regulator. 

The government has been dragging its feet in freeing up and licensing more frequencies amid political squabbles and bureaucratic red tape. Telecoms operators have long argued that making the resource available would do much to reduce the cost of mobile data, a long standing issue for consumers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made fixing this issue a big part of his economic agenda for the country. The matter also been flagged by a number of parties, including ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, as holding SA’s economy back. 

In his state of the nation address earlier in February, Ramaphosa said the process for the licensing of high-demand spectrum is at an advanced stage. “We hope that the ongoing litigation on the licensing matter will provide legal certainty and will not unduly delay the spectrum auction process,” he said.

In a statement, Icasa chair Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng said the licensing of high demand spectrum “is imminent”. He assured “all stakeholders” that “the authority carries the aspirations of the entire nation, and will make sure that the process is concluded with the necessary speed but without untoward haste”.

This is the latest in a series of recent delays to the issuance of spectrum in SA. 

The invitation to apply to participate in the auction scheduled for July 2020 was delayed to October. In September, Icasa said the delay was partly due to the emergency spectrum allocation by the government to allow network operators to cope with increased communications demand due to Covid-19-related lockdowns.

Icasa is also facing legal battles with mobile operators, MTN and Telkom, that have each lodged cases with the high court, citing an unfair and faulty auction process by the regulator. 

With Bekezela Phakathi

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Telkom fight with Icasa over spectrum auction heats up

A report commissioned by the authority proves the sale is premature, the mobile operator says in court papers
Companies
1 week ago

Spectre over spectrum, for some in IT

Big companies fear they will get a raw deal in auction
Business
1 week ago

SA to complete digital migration process in March 2022

Phased switch-off to start at the end of next month, Ramaphosa says
National
1 week ago

Icasa to oppose MTN’s spectrum court action

SA’s second largest mobile operator has lodged a case with the high court that seeks to change how the auction will be conducted
Companies
3 weeks ago

Spectrum bedlam breaks out

Holes in the upcoming spectrum auction — with all its controversy and anticipation — will need to be plugged
Companies
3 weeks ago

State moves on radio spectrum and fixed infrastructure a grave mistake

A look at our telecommunications policy history explains why
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Truworths expands child ranges, launches Primark ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sasol calls off tapping shareholders as it lauds ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Bob van Dijk rates ‘well-oiled Takealot’ to leave ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sygnia aims to raise its passive profile with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Truworths to open new chain to take on Mr Price ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Telkom fight with Icasa over spectrum auction heats up

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA to complete digital migration process in March 2022

National

State moves on radio spectrum and fixed infrastructure a grave mistake

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.