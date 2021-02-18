Companies / Telecoms & Technology On a mission to close its discount, Naspers puts its money where its mouth is ‘Our strategy is really focused on building global consumer internet businesses in high-growth sectors’ BL PREMIUM

Naspers boss Bob van Dijk says the tech giant’s top priority is to invest in, and build, a number of billion dollar e-commerce businesses as way to close the gap between the group’s value and that of its underlying assets, particularly Tencent, a long-running issue for the technology investor.

Naspers, which has a multitude of worldwide internet platforms, faces the challenge that the value of its business is dwarfed by its 31% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent. While Naspers currently has a market capitalisation of R1.66-trillion, its stake in Tencent is valued at about R3.25-trillion. ..