Naspers has a plan to close value gap
‘Our strategy is really focused on building global consumer internet businesses in high-growth sectors,’ says Naspers boss Bob van Dijk
18 February 2021 - 14:03
UPDATED 18 February 2021 - 23:50
Under pressure from investors, Naspers boss Bob van Dijk reaffirmed his determination to close the gap between the group’s value and that of its underlying assets, particularly Tencent, a long-running issue for the technology investor.
Van Dijk has come under renewed pressure to narrow the valuation shortfall after several steps taken in the past three years, including listing the company’s global internet business in Europe and showering investors with cash via a share buyback programme, failed to permanently solve the problem...
