Cartrack shareholders approve US listing The car-recovery service will be listed on the JSE and Nasdaq

Shareholders in technology firm Cartrack have approved a plan to move the company’s primary listing from the JSE to the US’s Nasdaq, opening it up to greater pools of capital.

On Wednesday, the company’s investors met in a special shareholder meeting to approve the move after Cartrack announced the plan at the start of the year. ..