Elvin de Kock steps down as Etion CEO

Technology company Etion said on Tuesday its recently appointed CEO, Elvin de Kock, had resigned due to health reasons.

In a note to shareholders, the group said De Kock would leave the company at the end of May. “Mr de Kock will, however, remain on the board of directors of Etion as a nonexecutive director,” the company said.

De Kock was appointed in November following former group head, Teddy Daka’s resignation after about seven years at the helm. Daka, who remains a nonexecutive director at Etion, was recently appointed CEO of engineering firm Zutari.

Richard Willis, a nonexecutive director, has been appointed as the acting CEO with effect from the start of June. He is set to oversee the completion of Etion’s current disposal and reorganising process.

In 2020, the company’s board announced it had made a strategic resolution to dispose of its various operating subsidiaries and divisions. At the time, Etion told shareholders it had initiated an investigation into various options available to the group “to unlock value for its shareholders”.

