Telkom fight with Icasa over spectrum auction heats up

SA’s third-largest mobile operator, Telkom, says a report commissioned by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) supports and proves its case that the much-anticipated spectrum auction is being prematurely done.

Telkom and Icasa are at loggerheads over the upcoming issue of spectrum — the radio waves by which information is transmitted — which has not been allocated in SA for almost a decade. Icasa has outlined plans to auction R8bn worth of broadband spectrum by the end of March...