Jasco appoints Warren Prinsloo as CEO
The role of finance chief will be taken on by Liska Prigge
11 February 2021 - 19:04
Technology group Jasco Electronics has appointed Warren Prinsloo, the group’s CFO for the past 15 years, as its new CEO.
Prinsloo — who starts in the new job in March — takes over from Pete da Silva, who has been the interim company head since Mark Janse van Vuuren stepped down in May. Prinsloo will resume his role as an alternate to the deputy chair at the company. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now