Jasco appoints Warren Prinsloo as CEO The role of finance chief will be taken on by Liska Prigge

Technology group Jasco Electronics has appointed Warren Prinsloo, the group’s CFO for the past 15 years, as its new CEO.

Prinsloo — who starts in the new job in March — takes over from Pete da Silva, who has been the interim company head since Mark Janse van Vuuren stepped down in May. Prinsloo will resume his role as an alternate to the deputy chair at the company. ..