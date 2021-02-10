Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Former Etion CEO joins Zutari

Engineering firm Zutari has appointed Teddy Daka, former CEO of listed technology firm, Etion, as its co-CEO. 

Zutari is an off-shoot of Australia-based engineering firm Aurecon. The company came about following a demerger of Aurecon Africa from the global group.

Zutari was the civil and structural engineers for the development of Mall of Africa in Midrand, and did work on The Marc in Sandton and OR Tambo International Airport. 

Daka served as chair of Aurecon group from 2013 to 2019.

The appointment comes as Zutari has decided to re-enter the Middle East market, a region of the world Daka is likely all too familiar with, given the size of Etion’s business in that region.

Daka is credited for overseeing Etion’s rebranding from Ansys in 2018. He was CEO at Etion from June 2013 and helped shift its business from the traditional manufacture of defence technology and equipment for locomotives at Transnet to focus on cybersecurity and cloud-computing products and services.

