MTN agrees to sell BICS stake for R1.8bn The mobile operator has agreed to sell its stake in the Belgian carrier services business amid a drive to reduce debt and simplify its business

Africa’s biggest mobile operator, MTN, has agreed to sell its stake in Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS) for R1.8bn as part of its drive to reduce debt and simplify its operations.

MTN had acquired its 20% stake in Belgium-based BICS, which provides global voice and data services, in 2009, in exchange for its international carrier services business...