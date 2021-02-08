Surge in Telkom mobile revenue offsets slumping fixed-line traffic
Cellular income rises 40.7% to R12.58bn in the group’s nine months to end-December
08 February 2021 - 08:10
Telkom, which recently indicated it had overtaken Cell C to become SA’s third-largest mobile operator, says a surge in mobile revenue helped offset slumping fixed-line traffic during Covid-19.
Active mobile customers were up more than a quarter to 14.9-million in the nine months to end-December, Telkom said in a trading update, adding its investment in infrastructure had paid off amid heavy demand for broadband services...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now