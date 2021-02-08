Companies / Telecoms & Technology Surge in Telkom mobile revenue offsets slumping fixed-line traffic Cellular income rises 40.7% to R12.58bn in the group’s nine months to end-December BL PREMIUM

Telkom, which recently indicated it had overtaken Cell C to become SA’s third-largest mobile operator, says a surge in mobile revenue helped offset slumping fixed-line traffic during Covid-19.

Active mobile customers were up more than a quarter to 14.9-million in the nine months to end-December, Telkom said in a trading update, adding its investment in infrastructure had paid off amid heavy demand for broadband services...