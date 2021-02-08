PODCAST | How AirFibre could change the face of connectivity

Unlike a traditional fibre service where cables run underground along streets and into homes, MTN has created hubs that are connected to their fibre network. Those hubs connect wirelessly to homes, which is where the operator saves on costs.

Collett explains that rural internet connectivity (areas outside major centres such as Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban) remains a sore point in SA. As such, MTN is looking to tackle two main problems faced in SA: the high cost of internet access and bringing high speed broadband to peri-urban, secondary towns and in townships.

The discussion also touches on how the technology compares to fibre and mobile, the cost for consumers, the areas in which MTN is looking to roll the technology out to, factors driving demand for connectivity in SA, and the effect of Covid-19 on the mobile operator’s business.

