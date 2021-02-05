Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google launches paid-for News Showcase in Australia, hoping to obviate legislation

However, Google is still lobbying the Australian government saying the legislation is ‘unworkable’ and would force it to pull out of the country

05 February 2021 - 13:57 Colin Packham
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Canberra — Tech giant Google has launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessary.

Only rolled out previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was originally slated for launch last June, but Alphabet-owned Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement for Google and Facebook to pay Australian media companies for content, unprecedented anywhere else in the world.

The tech firm, still lobbying the Australian government in private meetings, previously said the legislation was “unworkable” and would force it to pull out of the country altogether if implemented.

With the legislation now before a parliamentary inquiry, Friday’s launch of News Showcase in Australia will see it pay seven domestic outlets, including the Canberra Times, to use their content. Financial details of the content deals weren’t disclosed, and Canberra Times publisher Australian Community Media didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google said in a statement on Friday it looks forward to striking agreements with more Australian publishers, whose position has been bolstered by Canberra’s aggressive pushback against Facebook and Google.

“This provides an alternative to the model put forward by the Australian government,” said Derek Wilding, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney’s Centre for Media Transition. “What remains to be seen is if larger publishers sign on to the product.” 

In January, Reuters said it had signed a deal with Google to be the first global news provider to Google News Showcase. Reuters is owned by news and information provider Thomson Reuters.

Google declined to add further comment when contacted by Reuters.

Also in January, Google and a French publishers’ lobby agreed to a copyright framework for the tech firm to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.

Under Canberra’s proposed legislation, Google and Facebook would have to pay Australian publishers and broadcasters for content included in search results or news feeds. If they fail to strike a deal with publishers, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide the price.

While Google’s public stance on potentially leaving the country remains firm, Australia’s treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Google’s approach has been “constructive” in recent days during private meetings.

“The Prime Minister [Scott Morrison] and myself and [communications minister] Paul Fletcher had a very constructive discussion with the head of Google just yesterday,” Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne on Friday. “In that discussion ... they recommitted to Australia, and we recommitted [to the legislation].”

Reuters

Australia puts up its dukes with proposed new rules in Google fight

The competition regulator wants internet users to have more control over who gets their personal data
World
1 week ago

Google delays News Showcase launch in Australia

US internet company drops Australia in rollout as antitrust body pushes for laws forcing Google to pay royalties for content
Companies
4 months ago

Google says YouTube will be at risk if media revenue law goes ahead

But Australia’s antitrust body says the envisioned law will not require Google to charge unless it chooses to
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Northam and Siyanda Resources ...
Companies / Mining
2.
PIC announces new board appointments
Companies / Financial Services
3.
In unusual move, Astral hits back at shareholders ...
Companies
4.
Red tape ties up R20bn in mining projects
Companies / Mining
5.
Putco becomes next casualty of Covid-19 ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Google threatens to stop its search engine in Australia in row of payment for ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google News Showcase to pay publishers $1bn for content, but not all are happy

Companies

Britain’s competition regulator to probe Google’s browser plan

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Two unicorns launched on Google money take India by storm

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.