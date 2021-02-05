Dirk Reyneke is new Telkom CFO
Reyneke has been with the partially state-owned telecom company for close to a decade
05 February 2021 - 15:15
Telkom has appointed Dirk Reyneke as its new CFO, with effect from Friday February 5.
Reyneke’s appointment follows the departure of Tsholofelo Molefe to join Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, as its group CFO, in December.
Reyneke has been with the partially state-owned company for close to a decade, having previously been CFO at its subsidiaries, Gyro, the group’s property arm; and Openserve, the infrastructure unit.
On the same day, Telkom also announced changes to its board structures and committees. This includes Kholeka Mzondeki being appointed chair of the group’s social and ethics committee and stepping down from the investment and transactions committee.
