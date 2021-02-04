Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU and UK to probe Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of chip designer Arm

Financial Times reports that chip industry rivals have called on regulators to block the deal

04 February 2021 - 16:39 Edwin Chan
Picture: OMAR MARQUES/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHT ROCKET/GETTY IMAGES
Brussels — The EU  and UK are preparing to launch “in-depth” investigations into Nvidia’s proposed $40bn acquisition of chip designer Arm from SoftBank, the Financial Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Government officials are pushing for deeper scrutiny after chip industry rivals called for the deal to get blocked, the FT said.

Nvidia agreed in 2020 to buy SoftBank’s Arm via the semiconductor industry’s largest-ever deal, taking control of a British firm whose designs lie at the heart of most modern electronics including smartphones.

Nvidia is a US multinational tech company that designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market, according to its website.

The UK government has already said it will consider whether Arm would raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals after the transaction, and signalled it wants guarantees on the numbers of staff to be maintained.

The deal is also facing scrutiny in the US and China.

The Financial Times says the UK Competition and Markets Authority has called for comment and pledged to open a formal probe in the coming months.

