Vodacom warns further delays to spectrum auction could hurt customers
02 February 2021 - 08:30
SA’s biggest mobile phone operator Vodacom warned on Tuesday further delays to SA’s spectrum auction could hurt customers.
The auction is a key event for the group as it grapples with the strain on its network due to increased usage during the Covid-19 pandemic and economic pressure on consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now