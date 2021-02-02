Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom quarterly sales defy gloomy outlook The company’s financial services unit delivered a standout performance BL PREMIUM

Vodacom, SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, in search of new revenue streams, defied a gloomy consumer sentiment outlook to report a quarterly revenue growth.

The industry is facing difficult dynamics as customers battling job losses struggle to keep up with monthly phone bills even when the sector’s services are more essential than ever during the pandemic. ..