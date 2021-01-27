Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction MTN fears that rivals could take up much of the 5G spectrum on offer leaving very little or nothing on the table for the two big mobile networks BL PREMIUM

Mobile network provider MTN is suing the country’s telecommunications regulator over the spectrum auction process that it says will disadvantage its ability to compete with 5G services.

Spectrum — the radio waves by which information is transmitted — has not been allocated in SA for close to a decade. The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), has outlined plans to auction R8bn worth of broadband spectrum. It aims to complete the auction by the end of March...