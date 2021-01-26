Companies / Telecoms & Technology ONLINE EDUCATION Start-up in Black Coffee portfolio closes in on funding target Google and Facebook-backed online educator in the market for $3m BL PREMIUM

HyperionDev — a start-up backed by tech giants Google and Facebook and musician Black Coffee — is in the market for fresh funding, seeking to drive expansion in a growing online education platform.

In an interview with Business Day, Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of HyperionDev, said the company is well on its way to reach its target, having raised $2m (R30.2m) in this round of funding. The company expects to raise the remaining $1m through crowdfunding...