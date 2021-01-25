Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge Group to list on the London Stock Exchange If all goes according to plan, the tech company’s shares will be available for trading on the JSE, A2X and AIM BL PREMIUM

Technology company Huge Group, whose subsidiaries operate in the telecommunications, media, technology and software industries, plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

In a note to shareholders on Monday, the JSE-listed group said its board had decided to apply for admission of its shares on the LSE’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) as a secondary listing. Huge said it would retain its primary listing on the JSE as well as A2X stock exchange...