Huge Group to list on the London Stock Exchange
If all goes according to plan, the tech company’s shares will be available for trading on the JSE, A2X and AIM
25 January 2021 - 19:18
Technology company Huge Group, whose subsidiaries operate in the telecommunications, media, technology and software industries, plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
In a note to shareholders on Monday, the JSE-listed group said its board had decided to apply for admission of its shares on the LSE’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) as a secondary listing. Huge said it would retain its primary listing on the JSE as well as A2X stock exchange...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now