Competition Tribunal orders Facebook to keep GovChat on WhatsApp
The tribunal said the order is because the parties are unable to agree on arrangements among themselves during this interim period
22 January 2021 - 16:36
The Competition Tribunal, the body which has the final say on antitrust-related matters in SA, has ordered WhatsApp and Facebook not to remove GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.
Earlier this month, GovChat — government’s digital communication platform — asked the tribunal to have Facebook interdicted from removing it from the WhatsApp platform that charges a fee to business and government clients for contacting customers or citizens...
