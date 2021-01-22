Companies / Telecoms & Technology Competition Tribunal orders Facebook to keep GovChat on WhatsApp The tribunal said the order is because the parties are unable to agree on arrangements among themselves during this interim period BL PREMIUM

The Competition Tribunal, the body which has the final say on antitrust-related matters in SA, has ordered WhatsApp and Facebook not to remove GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.

Earlier this month, GovChat — government’s digital communication platform — asked the tribunal to have Facebook interdicted from removing it from the WhatsApp platform that charges a fee to business and government clients for contacting customers or citizens...