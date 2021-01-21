Q&A: Faster internet, health sensors and greater security in 2021
Gordon Thomson of Cisco tells us what kinds of technology will be used from this year onwards
21 January 2021 - 17:32
Technology adoption for consumers and businesses rose throughout 2020 due to the pandemic and looks set to continue.
Gordon Thomson, vice-president of technology acceleration for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia at global technology firm Cisco, spoke to Business Day about trends during 2020, and more importantly, those that may shape the year to come. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now