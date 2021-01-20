BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | 2021 signals a growing need for cybersecurity
The technology trends that shaped the past year and look to those likely to take hold this year
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we look at the technology trends that shaped the past year and look to those likely to take hold in 2021.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gordon Thomson, vice-president of technology acceleration for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia, at global technology firm Cisco.
Joining us from Scotland, Thomson begins by talking about his role at Cisco where he has to figure out the type of technologies that enterprises need to have up to three years in advance.
Thomson recaps some of the major technology trends through the pandemic in 2020, before talking about those that are likely to take hold in 2021. He highlights the increasing use of censors and a growing need for cybersecurity as some of the things to look out for in the coming year.
The discussion then moves to regional technology adoption. Though some technologies, such as video-conferencing, have been universally applied, what trends or platforms have affected this region specifically?
Thomson ends by detailing some of the ways in which Cisco is adapting its offerings to rapid technology changes, the process and feedback from clients.
