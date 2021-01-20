PODCAST | 2021 signals a growing need for cybersecurity

Joining us from Scotland, Thomson begins by talking about his role at Cisco where he has to figure out the type of technologies that enterprises need to have up to three years in advance.

Thomson recaps some of the major technology trends through the pandemic in 2020, before talking about those that are likely to take hold in 2021. He highlights the increasing use of censors and a growing need for cybersecurity as some of the things to look out for in the coming year.