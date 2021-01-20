MTN and Momentum move to snap up insurance market in Ivory Coast and Nigeria
The mobile operator and insurance company partnership aims to drum up users on a large scale
20 January 2021 - 19:15
Mobile operator MTN and insurer Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) plan to launch their microinsurance joint venture in Ivory Coast and Nigeria as they seek to capitalise on African countries with low insurance penetration.
MTN has been on a strong push in recent years to diversify its business, pursuing new revenue streams in mobile data, technology and related communications services to businesses, wholesale network services, fintech and digital services...
