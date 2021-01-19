Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus invests in Indian agritech firm DeHaat The international internet division of Naspers may hope to replicate the success it has had in edtech with this agritech investment BL PREMIUM

Prosus’s venture funding arm has led an investment of $30m (R449m) in Indian agritech firm DeHaat, highlighting the e-commerce group’s confidence in that country’s agritech industry.

DeHaat is a tech-based platform offering end-to-end agricultural services to farmers in India, founded in 2012 by Amrendra Singh, Shyam Sundar Singh, Adarsh Srivastav and Shashank Kumar. It provides agricultural services to farmers, such as distribution of inputs, customised farm advisory services, access to financial services, and market linkage for selling their produce...