GovChat says Facebook wants to take its business Tribunal hears arguments from SA government seeking an interdict against social media platform

The government’s digital communication platform, GovChat, has accused Facebook of trying to kill its operations as a way to eliminate competition by providing a similar service directly to different state departments.

On Wednesday, the Competition Tribunal heard arguments from GovChat, which has asked that Facebook be interdicted from removing it from the WhatsApp platform that charges a fee to business and government clients for contacting customers or citizens. ..