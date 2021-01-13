GovChat says Facebook wants to take its business
Tribunal hears arguments from SA government seeking an interdict against social media platform
13 January 2021 - 19:52
The government’s digital communication platform, GovChat, has accused Facebook of trying to kill its operations as a way to eliminate competition by providing a similar service directly to different state departments.
On Wednesday, the Competition Tribunal heard arguments from GovChat, which has asked that Facebook be interdicted from removing it from the WhatsApp platform that charges a fee to business and government clients for contacting customers or citizens. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now